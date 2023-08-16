2-time WWE Champion teases making an in-ring return after 16 months

A two-time WWE Champion has teased an in-ring return after 16 months. The star in question is none other than AEW's Paul Wight (fka Big Show).

Since his AEW debut in March 2021, Wight has put on his wrestling gear for just four matches, with three of those appearances coming on at Dark: Elevation, and he made his in-ring debut at All Out 2021, where he defeated QT Marshall.

Wight's last match was on March 30, 2022, where he defeated Austin Green on AEW Dark: Elevation. He has since been working as a commentator for the promotion. In August 2022, he underwent a knee replacement procedure, which kept him from competing inside the squared circle.

However, fans might soon witness him step back into the ring. Amid speculations about his potential return to the squared circle, Paul Wight dropped a bombshell on Instagram. He shared a photo of his brand-new wrestling boots.

"Wrestlingbootszahermx Huge thank you and well done on my new boots💪😎.Captain Insano! LFG❤️", Wight wrote.

Fans will have to wait and see when Wight makes his in-ring return, but his tease has certainly got the fans excited.

Former WWE Superstar Paul Wight revealed Vince McMahon's reaction when he joined AEW

WWE's Vince McMahon had personally contacted Paul Wight when he moved to a rival promotion under Tony Khan. Wight spent a combined 21 years with McMahon's promotion.

On an episode of Talk Is Jericho in 2021, Wight clarified that he and McMahon parted amicably.

"There's no animosity, there's no heat there at all. He called me, he said, 'Congratulations, you're gonna do fantastic over there. You're really gonna help their company. You have a lot to help here.' It was a very classy, classy move."

McMahon's supportive message to Wight says that he the value Paul Wight brought to WWE in 21 years.

