2-time WWE United States Champion is "much more than just a savage beast," says Jeff Jarrett

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently talked about a former United States Champion and said he is more than just a savage beast.

The star in question is Samoa Joe, who is set to face CM Punk at this weekend's massive AEW All In pay-per-view.

Speaking on My World with Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Samoa Joe's versatility as an in-ring performer and a character, saying that the veteran could pull off any look – be it a suit, war paint, or regular tights. Double J also appreciated the Samoan Submission Machine's IQ and delivery, stating that he's much more than just a savage beast.

“But I believe, you got to look the part. And I think there are multiple ways to get there, but you have to have a defined look. And Joe, I thought, looked great in the suit. What’d you think, Connie? Seriously, what? That’s what I mean. It’s, I think, going back to the line, Connie, it’s subjective. Yes, absolutely. It is truly subjective. The thing about Joe and he’s articulate, and I think when Joe, when you meet him in person, you immediately go, oh, wait a minute, this guy’s, I don’t say verbal skills… that sounds like promo; but IQ and his delivery, that he’s much more than just a savage beast.” (H/T eWrestlingNews )

Expand Tweet

Samoa Joe has had a long and decorated professional wrestling career. The 44-year-old has won championships in most of the major wrestling promotions in the world. WWE fans remember Joe for his time spent with the Stamford-based promotion from 2015 to 2022, during which he became a three-time NXT Champion and two-time WWE United States Champion.

Samoa Joe is set to face a former WWE Champion at AEW All In

Samoa Joe recently threw in a challenge to CM Punk for a fight at AEW's All In pay-per-view, which was accepted by The Straight Edge Superstar on the most recent edition of AEW Collision.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk, disguised in a golden jumpsuit, attacked Samoa Joe on Collision at the start of the show. He delivered a Go 2 Sleep (GTS) and removed his mask to reveal himself. Punk then accepted the challenge floated by Joe for the upcoming pay-per-view in London.

The two stars recently faced each other in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Tournament, which was won by The Second City Saint. Joe and Punk will again collide on August 27, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in London in front of more than 80,000 wrestling fans.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot