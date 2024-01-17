2-time WWE World Champion would be the perfect final opponent for Sting, says veteran (Exclusive)

With Sting's retirement match in AEW inching closer, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks a former WWE champion could work well as his final opponent.

Even at 50, Christian Cage is very active in the squared circle. Furthermore, his recent work as a heel has earned high praise from fans and critics alike. While he is currently feuding with Adam Copeland, Apter believes the former two-time WWE World Champion would make a great final opponent for Sting at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the possibility of Christian Cage facing off with The Icon.

"Oh, you know I mentioned that also on Time Machine. I said that would be a great... He's got so much heat going on for him right now. He is a major, he is the major guy there, he is fabulous. The heat he could get for that match would just be absolutely freaking awesome," the veteran said. [30:50 onwards]

Whether or not Apter's wish about the WWE legends facing off in AEW will come true is something only time will tell.

