2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion confronts CM Punk, blockbuster match set for AEW Collision main event

A major match between CM Punk and two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion was announced tonight on AEW Collision. The star in question is Christian Cage.

Tonight's episode of Collision kicked off with the winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Ricky Starks. The Absolute One defeated the self-proclaimed Best in the World in the finals to win the tournament. He did so with some underhanded tactics.

Starks claimed he was not apologetic for his actions, but was rather glad he did so. Then out came Punk who appreciated the former FTW Champion for defeating him. But then, he asked Ricky Starks if he could live with the fact that he was unable to beat CM Punk fair and square.

Ricky Starks then took some shots at the former WWE Champion and the red bag he carried during his return and claimed that it was an empty one. As the two stars were exchanging words, out came Christian Cage and TNT Champion Luchasaurus.

Cage had some words for Punk and then claimed that he and Luchasaurus are the face of TNT. As he was done talking, Darby Allin walked out and had some words for everyone. Then, he suggested that he teams with CM Punk to take on the team of Christian Cage and Ricky Starks.

The match was made official instantly. It will be tonight's main event. This will mark the first time the two former WWE World Heavyweight Champions wrestle each other in AEW.

