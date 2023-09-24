2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion gets angry and calls out Tony Khan over his booking

Former WWE star Christian Cage’s night went from good to bad, and that had him furiously calling out Tony Khan on the latest episode of AEW Collision.

The two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion became the new TNT Champion after he defeated Luchasaurus and Darby Allin in a triple threat match. After the bout, he was interviewed by Tony Schiavone backstage when he said some mean things about Nick Wayne.

“Every legitimate title defense that I’ve had so far has solidified me as the undisputed TNT Champion. I would like to dedicate this victory to Nick Wayne’s mom and to Nick Wayne’s late father, Buddy, who I am sure was cheering me on from upstairs. Anyway, I am happy to say, Tony, that I am finally finished with Darby Allin once and for all. Bring on the next challenger,” Christian said.

Tony Schiavone replied to Christian, announcing that the latter will defend his TNT Title against Darby Allin at WrestleDream 2023. This did not sit well with the champion, as he angrily called out AEW President Tony Khan.

“Hang on a second. What do you mean? Where is Tony [Khan]? Tony!?,” exclaimed Christian.

Christian Cage will now put his newly won TNT Title on the line against Darby Allin in a Two out of Three Falls Match at WrestleDream next week.

