2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion loses first singles match in over a year

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion suffers a singles loss after a long time against his current rival on the main event of AEW Collision this week.

Former two time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Christian Cage returned to in-ring action as a singles competitor after quite some time, on the latest episode of AEW Collision. He was scheduled to square off against his current rival, Darby Allin in the main event in singles competition.

The match eventually turned out to be an amazing back and forth duel, as the crowd in attendance were having tons of fun, chanting "This is Awesome". The bout also saw a few interferences by the TNT champion, Luchasaurus. Nonethtless, Darby Allin managed to overcome the odds and emerge victorious in the end.

Darby also handed Christian Cage his first singles loss in over a year. However, this didn't bode well for Allin, as the former WWE champion, along with Luchasaurus, assaulted Darby while he was being interviewed by Tony Shiavone regarding his upcoming matches in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Darby is slated to take on Luchasaurus for a TNT title opportunity at the All Out PPV next month. Furthermore, he is also set for a tag team match against Swerve Strickland and AR Fox at All In alongside The Icon, Sting.

