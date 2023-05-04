2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion next in line for Wardlow's AEW TNT title 

A major challenge was made towards AEW TNT Champion Wardlow during tonight's Dynamite.

Wardlow competed during tonight's AEW Dynamite to face journeyman Logan Laroux. The TNT Champion made quick work of his opponent as he won the bout in less than two minutes. After which he took to the mic and proclaimed that he was not done, calling out Christian Cage and Luchasaurus.

Cage and his monster emerged shortly after the call-out, and Wardlow said he wanted to face Luchasaurus with the title on the line. Christian accepted the challenge, affirming that the title shot would instead be his own.

Luchasaurus and Cage both returned following Wardlow's win over Powerhouse Hobbs to secure his third reign with the belt. They have been a pair since their split from Jungle Boy and Cage will surely hope his backup can yield his first title reign in AEW.

Christian will be Wardlow's first major challenger since he won the title back from Hobbs. Hobbs defeated Wardlow for the title after winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match in March but only held the title for a month before losing it back to Mr. Mayhem.

