Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the wrestling world was astonished as two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage made his return to renew his rivalry with former tag team partner Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

Cage was last seen on AEW television back in November. He last competed at the All Out pay-per-view when he defeated Jack Perry in a matter of minutes. The former WWE Superstar had to take some time off due to an arm injury.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Jungle Boy Jack Perry wrestled The Machine Brian Cage. As soon as the bell rang, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion did not waste any time as he rushed in to attack Cage. After a hard-fought battle, Perry managed to pick up the win.

Jungle Boy did not get much time to celebrate as his former rival Christian Cage made his shocking return to the promotion. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was still wearing an arm brace. Perry rushed in to attack, but Cage countered by using pepper spray.

Christian Cage then revealed that he had fully recovered and hit Jungle Boy with the Kill Switch on the entrance ramp.

It is clear that Cage still has some unfinished business with the former AEW World Tag Team Champion.

