20-time WWE champion faces shocking betrayal at AEW All In

A former 20-time WWE champion competed in a marquee tag team match at AEW All In Texas and was betrayed by his partner in the aftermath.

At All In, The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defended their AEW World Tag Team Title in a Three-Way Tag Team match against JetSpeed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) and the Patriarchy's Nick Wayne and leader Christian Cage. The match was an entertaining watch and even had FTR observing from the ringside, who ended up being somewhat involved in the finish. In the final moments of the bout, The All Mighty propelled Christian onto FTR, who had climbed up on the apron before delivering a spear to Cage for the win.

After the match, there was a brief confrontation between Patriarchy and FTR, but Cage signalled for his group to leave, at which point Nick Wayne betrayed his mentor by delivering a killswitch to him in the middle of the ring.

Cage, a former two-time World Heavyweight Champion and multiple-time tag champion in WWE, was about to be on the receiving end of a Con-Chair-To but was saved by a returning Cope.

Meanwhile, Wayne allied with Cage way back in 2023 at AEW WrestleDream and has stuck with him since, until betraying him at All In 2025. Fans will be waiting for Wayne's explanation as to why he betrayed his "father".

