"2024 was not kind to me" - AEW star gives emotional update; he hasn't been seen on TV in four months

A promising AEW star has been out of action for a while. He has now given an update about himself.

Anthony Henry first made his AEW debut on an episode of Dark in 2021 when he faced off against Eddie Kingston. His performance was good enough to impress Tony Khan and earn him a contract offer. Since then, he has been regularly featured on AEW TV and ROH. Just as he was starting to make a name for himself, he suffered a bicep injury during his match against Gabe Kidd on the October 3, 2024, episode of ROH on HonorClub. He has not been seen on TV since then.

During a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, Anthony Henry reflected on his time away from the ring. The ROH star noted how 2024 has been a tough year for him due to his injury.

"2024 was not kind to me, obviously. It’s weird because in the 22 years that I’ve done this, I’ve never really had a substantial injury," he said.

Henry further gave a detailed account of how he felt when he tore his bicep off the bone during his match against Gabe Kidd.

“It was a clean pop, like it was off the bone. But I didn’t feel it, that’s the weird thing. Neither one of my injuries, they didn’t hurt,” Henry added. [H/T Ringside News]

You can check out his comments in the podcast below:

AEW star Anthony Henry is back in the ring again

Anthony Henry's injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the AEW star, just as he was beginning to build a reputation in ROH and on Collision. Last year, he stepped into the ring against some top stars like Wheeler Yuta, Kyle O'Reilly, Daniel Garcia, and Ethan Page. It's been a while since he has been out of action but fans will be happy to hear that his return may not be far off.

During the same interview, Anthony Henry disclosed that he had just stepped back into the ring and was doing some chain wrestling. He also believes he would be fine if he returned to the squared circle.

“I got in the ring for the first time yesterday, just kind of playing around,” he said. “Nothing crazy, we were just kind of like doing some, you know, rolling around and chain wrestling. It was fine, so realistically if I wanted to be in the ring right now and I was actually cleared, I’d be fine, I think.”

It will be interesting to see when Anthony Henry will be cleared to make his return to the ring.

