"AEW came at the right time" - 22-year wrestling veteran on leaving WWE to sign with Tony Khan

Sonjay Dutt shared details about leaving WWE to work for Tony Khan and his company, AEW.

Dutt is a long-time wrestling veteran who made his career in NWA TNA/TNA/Global Force Wrestling (now IMPACT Wrestling) and the independent circuit. He is a former X-Division Champion and is regarded as one of the foundations of the said division.

After working with IMPACT for many years, The Guru went to WWE on January 23, 2019, to become a producer. He left the company on June 29, 2021, and quickly signed with AEW the following day.

In an interview with District Fray Magazine, Dutt opined that his decision to go to AEW was factored in by the company's approach to providing a different product to the wrestling audience.

"Everything in wrestling is all about timing. AEW came at the right time, when fans needed a different product, and they have totally captured that audience," he said.

Aside from being a producer and Vice President of Production and Creative Coordination behind the scenes, Dutt also works as a manager on television. The former WWE producer accompanies his long-time friend Jay Lethal and the seven-foot giant Satnam Singh.

Former WWE personality Sonjay Dutt on his heel run in AEW

On April 1's ROH Supercard of Honor, Sonjay Dutt turned heel when he sided with Jay Lethal and brought out Satnam Singh on Dynamite a few weeks later to feud with Samoa Joe. As part of his persona, he always comes out with a pencil on his head and irritates fans and wrestlers whenever he's cutting a promo.

Speaking about his villainous character during the same interview, Dutt claimed that being an annoying, loudmouth manager was normal for him. The former WWE personality admitted that he was having fun playing the role.

"It’s felt natural to be this annoying, high-pitched, loud little monkey on the outside, jumping around, and screaming and shouting and hooting and hollering. I’m having a blast with it," he added.

Dutt's latest involvement in AEW programming was at All Out, where his team, led by Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), lost to FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and TNT Champion Wardlow.

The Guru was then cornered by FTR, Wardlow, and Joe, which led to him being "pinned" by Harwood's daughter, Finley.

