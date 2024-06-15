22-year WWE veteran defends The Undertaker's comments on AEW and Tony Khan in explicit tweet

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently came to the defense of The Undertaker, who has been facing a lot of backlash. The Deadman recently made some interesting comments about Tony and AEW on his podcast.

All Elite Wrestling is one of the most talked-about topics among many wrestling veterans and recently, The Undertaker also dove in the conversation. The Phenom shared his thoughts on the promotion and claimed that there is no leadership within the company. The former World Heavyweight Champion also stated that Tony Khan is not the right person to run All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent tweet on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Jimmy Korderas, who spent 22 years in WWE as a referee, defended the Hall of Famer.

Trending

"The Undertaker makes an honest, constructive comment about AEW and the hive is on full blast. Some of the most disrespectful garbage I've seen on here about one of THE most respected lockerroom leaders in history. Un-Fn-real. No Fn clue, any of you!"

Expand Tweet

The Undertaker hopes AEW creates some competition for the WWE

AEW launched in 2019 and many feared that the company would turn into a huge competitor for the Stamford-based promotion. The Tony Khan-led promotion did bring some great competition for a while. But the company has lost some of its hype since 2021. Many wrestlers have jumped from AEW to WWE in the past few years.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker explained the importance of competition in professional wrestling and hoped that AEW would step up their game.

“Hopefully, a lot of people don't think the way I do but hopefully one day AEW gets their c*** together and genuinely creates some competition... That's probably not a popular take from most WWE insiders but the way I look at it, competition's only gonna make, it's only gonna make you better."

AEW and Tony Khan have kept quiet after The Undertaker's honest comments. It will be interesting to see if the All Elite President fires back at The Deadman in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

'There is no doubt in my mind' - Former WWE Superstar slams RAW on Netflix HERE.