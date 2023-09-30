23-year veteran teases blockbuster feud against AEW star Eddie Kingston, calls him "unfit" to be a champion

AEW star Jay Lethal had some choice words for Ring of Honor World Champion Eddie Kingston on Rampage.

Kingston was cutting a promo about his upcoming match with Rocky Romero when he was interrupted by the 23-year-old veteran in Jay Lethal.

Lethal, who is a two-time Ring of Honor World Champion, talked down to Kingston and said he was not fit to be a world champion.

“Speaking of honor and respect, you stand there as a man with two championships on your shoulder, and that boys, that is worth respecting. But what I can't get behind is the fact that you are the Ring of Honor World Champion. You know, I dedicated my life to that championship. I put my blood, I put my sweat. I ruled with my life to honor a tradition. A tradition that meant that every person who held that championship was a pure athlete, and you are no pure athlete.” [0:21 - 0:49]

Lethal then continued:

“Now, let me tell you one thing about this New Japan Strong Openweight Championship. I don't care whether you win or lose it on Rampage against Rocky Romero. I really don't give a damn. But what I care about is the fact that you are unfit to be the Ring of Honor World Champion.” [0:50 - 1:02]

Kingston won his match against Rocky Romero and was surprised afterward. He was greeted by none other than his AEW WrestleDream opponent and ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata. The two men shook hands and will look forward to their match on Sunday.

