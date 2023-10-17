24-time champion wants a huge rematch against Kenny Omega after almost 4 years

On the occasion of his Birthday, former AEW world champion Kenny Omega has been invited by another All Elite star for a rematch four years after their classic bout.

The 24-time champion in question is Kip Sabian. Sabian has achieved amazing success in his wrestling career, winning 24 titles while traveling all around the world. He made his AEW debut on the company's first-ever PPV, Double or Nothing, where he squared off against Sammy Guevara.

Sabian has had a decent run on the All-Elite roster since then. However, he has been absent for quite some time now. Meanwhile, Sabian reacted to fans wishing Kenny Omega a Happy Birthday by sharing the memories of their match from AEW Dark back in 2019, which was an amazing back-and-forth encounter.

Omega has stepped into the ring with countless amazing athletes, including Kip Sabian. Sabian took notice of the tweet on the "X" social media platform and reacted to it by calling out Omega for a rematch years later while also acknowledging his Birthday. Here is what Sabian wrote:

"I would very much like to run this back with @KennyOmegamanX the Birthday Boy. Universe. You know what to do."

There is no doubt that another bout between two gifted talents would be an amazing encounter, and fans might be anticipating the same after Sabian's challenge. Only time will tell if Omega responds to it.

Kenny Omega is set to face a 24-year-old star this week on AEW Dynamite

Last Saturday on AEW Collision, former ROH tag team champion Kyle Fletcher of the "Aussie Open" tag team threw a challenge to Kenny Omega after getting involved in his business with Don Callis recently. Later, the match was made official for Dynamite.

The match promises to be a belter, considering the immense talent both of the competitors possess. It remains to be seen whether the youngster succeeds in defeating one of the best wrestlers in the world.