"I’ll beat Samoa Joe’s a**" - 24-year-old AEW star makes bold claim about ex-WWE superstar

Up-and-coming AEW star Isiah Kassidy made a bold claim regarding Samoa Joe on Wednesday night.

Samoa Joe made his AEW debut when he walked out for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifying match against Max Caster. The match came mere days after he made his first wrestling appearance since his WWE release.

At Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, the Samoan Submission Machine showed up to save Jonathan Gresham from a beat down at the hands of Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. He came face-to-face with Black Machismo before choking out Dutt.

On AEW Dynamite, he wasted no time in establishing himself as one of the most dangerous entities in All Elite Wrestling as he finished off Max Caster with the Muscle Buster.

After the match, Isiah Kassidy made a bold claim, stating that he would beat the former WWE Superstar.

"I’ll beat Samoa Joe’s a** #AEWDynamite," Isiah Kassidy tweeted.

Samoa Joe was confronted by Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite

The three-time NXT Champion might be new to All Elite Wrestling, but he has a number of old foes in the company, one of them being Jay Lethal.

Joe and Lethal enjoyed a lengthy feud in TNA (now known as IMPACT Wrestling) and Ring Of Honor. The former WWE United States Champion defeated Lethal in 2005 in their first ever singles match to dethrone the latter as the ROH Pure Champion.

Black Machismo won their second match, but after that their feud took a very one-sided turn as Samoa Joe emerged victorious in every single singles match they had since. Jay Lethal challenged Joe for the TNA X-Division Championship as well as the TNA World Heavyweight Championship but came up short both times.

On Dynamite, following the debutant's win, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt emerged on the titantron to send a message to Tony Khan's latest acquisition. Lethal called Joe a sell-out and promised to give him a present he will never forget next week in New Orleans.

Edited by Genci Papraniku