24-year-old star fails to break nearly 300-day streak at AEW Revolution but title glory is far from over

A rising young female star failed to end a winning streak at AEW Revolution that has been going on for nearly 300 days. The star came up short of winning a major title as well.

After overcoming a number of challenges in her near 300-day winning streak, the TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone was set for another title defense at AEW Revolution 2025. The CEO was challenged by the 24-year-old Japanese star, Momo Watanabe. The match was made official after weeks of animosity between the two since their face-off last month.

Momo Watanabe was competing in her second AEW pay-per-view match after last competing at Forbidden Door 2024. The 24-year-old star pushed The CEO to her limit in their amazing technical encounter at Revolution. However, despite her valiant efforts, Watanabe failed to capture the TBS Title as Mone managed to make her tap-out with the statement maker.

While Mercedes retained her TBS Title tonight, Ring of Honor star Billie Starkz was spotted watching the match backstage, possibly indicating that she could be aiming for title glory soon. Starkz has had multiple confrontations with Mone over the past few weeks as well.

Moreover, The CEO continues her incredible reign as the TBS Champion, and her undefeated streak is nearing 300 days as well. Only time will tell who Mone's next challenger will be.

