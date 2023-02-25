24-year old star to make his debut on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan confirms

Tony Khan is constantly on a mission to bolster the AEW roster whenever the opportunity presents itself. He is not shy about giving unsigned wrestlers a chance to showcase themselves as well.
The All Elite President announced that 24-year-old Mexican star Komander will debut on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.
While Komander is technically a free agent, he has spent a lot of time in the top Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, where he debuted in 2019.
His most recent match came against former WWE and AEW star Lio Rush at GCW Middle of The Night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.
Tony Khan took to Twitter during this Friday's episode of AEW Rampage that Komander will make his All Elite Wrestling debut on Dynamite in the Face of the Revolution ladder match on Wednesday.
Other participants in the match will be Sammy Guevara, Action Andretti, Powerhouse Hobbs, Eddie Kingston, AR Fox, Konosuke Takeshita, and Ortiz.
This match is usually reserved for the Revolution pay-per-view itself, but Tony Khan has decided to hold it on the go-home episode of Dynamite this year.
Other matches announced for Dynamite next week are:
- Tag Team Casino Battle Royale for the final spot in the four-way tag team title match at Revolution
- Orange Cassidy vs Big Bill for the All-Atlantic Championship
- Hook vs Matt Hardy for the FTW Championship
- Chris Jericho vs Peter Avalon
- Toni Storm vs Riho
