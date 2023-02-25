24-year old star to make his debut on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan confirms

Tony Khan is constantly on a mission to bolster the AEW roster whenever the opportunity presents itself. He is not shy about giving unsigned wrestlers a chance to showcase themselves as well.

The All Elite President announced that 24-year-old Mexican star Komander will debut on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

will debut in AEW this Wednesday on TBS on the last Wednesday Night



While Komander is technically a free agent, he has spent a lot of time in the top Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, where he debuted in 2019.

His most recent match came against former WWE and AEW star Lio Rush at GCW Middle of The Night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.

Other participants in the match will be Sammy Guevara, Action Andretti, Powerhouse Hobbs, Eddie Kingston, AR Fox, Konosuke Takeshita, and Ortiz.

This match is usually reserved for the Revolution pay-per-view itself, but Tony Khan has decided to hold it on the go-home episode of Dynamite this year.

Other matches announced for Dynamite next week are:

Tag Team Casino Battle Royale for the final spot in the four-way tag team title match at Revolution

Orange Cassidy vs Big Bill for the All-Atlantic Championship

Hook vs Matt Hardy for the FTW Championship

Chris Jericho vs Peter Avalon

Toni Storm vs Riho

