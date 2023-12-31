240-pound AEW star pins Jon Moxley for the first time in his career

A former WWE star pulled off a major upset by defeating the former three-time AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, to win the Continental Classic tournament final at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

The 240-pound star in question is Eddie Kingston. Kingston was one of the participants in the AEW Continental Classic tournament, which has been going on for the past several weeks. Eddie surprisingly climbed his way up to the top of the blue league and made it to the final after losing his first couple of matches.

On the other hand, Jon Moxley prevailed in the Gold League to reach the final. The final was set to take place at the Worlds End PPV. Furthermore, the Continental Championship, combined with two other titles, was up for grabs, and the winner was to become the triple-crown champion.

The bout was a hard-hitting back-and-forth encounter, as expected, and the fans were absolutely invested throughout. In the end, Eddie Kingston managed to pin his former friend, Moxley, for the first time in his career to win the whole tournament.

With the huge victory, Eddie Kingston is now the first-ever AEW Continental Champion. Only time will tell where Jon Moxley heads after the defeat.

