"When you watch her, just think about Booker T" - 25-year old AEW star compared to WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

One of the latest new signings in AEW, AQA received major praise from WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The praise came in the form of the six-time world champion stating that the 25-year old is the heir apparent to Booker T.

Booker T was a main event talent in both WCW and WWE, a rare feat that very few have achieved. Not only was Booker T excellent between the ropes, but he was a highly entertaining character with tons of charisma.

While speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the two-time Hall of Famer was asked which current superstar reminded him of Booker T.

"Wow man, it's crazy. You know I'm still looking for the Booker T of today. Really, you know, I honestly. One of my little girls just debuted on AEW Dynamite and it's AQA and I don't know you guys. When you watch her, just think about Booker T for a second. Watch her right leg. Everything she does, right legs. I always, you know, fly up in there you know, their heads always, you know, so maybe AQA may be the heir apparent to Booker T one day. She's 25 years old. She's a very, very talented young lady that came into my gym and I thought she was like, you know, so little she was gonna be, you know, broken in two one day at the gym but looking forward to seeing how far she's gonna go." Booker T said [15:08-16:00]

To check out the entire conversation, do click on the link below.

Booker T picked CM Punk's AEW debut as the Moment of the Year for 2021

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



The 6-time World Champion and 2-time Visit bit.ly/3rFIViX to vote and win exciting prizes!The 6-time World Champion and 2-time #WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is among our elite panelists for #SKWrestlingAwards . He has voted, and now it's your turn! Visit bit.ly/3rFIViX to vote and win exciting prizes!The 6-time World Champion and 2-time #WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is among our elite panelists for #SKWrestlingAwards. He has voted, and now it's your turn! https://t.co/U0B3KNf0Ln

Booker T was among a group of eminent wrestling personalities when it came to being part of the panel for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards for 2021. Other big names included Diamond Dallas Page, Rob Van Dam, Bill Apter, Vince Russo, and Renee Paquette.

Booker T chose CM Punk's AEW debut and return to wrestling as his best moment of the year for 2021.

What's interesting is that your vote counts too! You can vote for your favorites from the year 2021 right here.

While using any of the quotes, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the video.

A former WWE personality remembers CM Punk's other return before his AEW one here

Edited by Debottam Saha