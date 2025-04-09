25-year-old AEW star is walking again; future uncertain

AEW is moving forward to its seventh annual Double or Nothing event with a stacked roster. However, there are also several talents on the injured list, such as Wardlow, Kiera Hogan, and Buddy Matthews. A certain fan-favorite star has just provided an update to fans after months on the inactive roster.

Skye Blue has been on the shelf since suffering an ankle injury while wrestling Hikaru Shida during AEW Collision on July 20, 2024. The match ended via referee stoppage as Shida was ruled the winner, and doctors tended to her former tag team partner.

Blue underwent surgery 10 days later, as revealed by her boyfriend, Kyle Fletcher. The 25-year-old has been at recent All Elite Wrestling events, but it remains to be seen when she will be back.

Blue is working hard in recovery and has started walking again. The former Warrior Wrestling Women's Champion recently provided an update on her status during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing. The Chicago native hoped to return soon, but there was still no solid timeframe for her comeback.

"I’m trying [to make my way back to the ring]. Healing an ankle is not easy, especially when it’s completely disconnected from your leg [laughs]. But, hopefully soon. Getting better and better every day. (...) I wish I knew, brother [Blue responded to another question about when she was returning]. But I’m trying. I’m trying. I can walk. That is a plus. I remember when I couldn’t do that and I was butt scooting up my stairs. Oh, that was the worst (…) It was funny," Skye Blue said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Blue has had around ten title shots on AEW TV and 12 number one contenders matches. Her last championship opportunity was a loss to TBS Champion Mercedes Moné on May 29, 2024.

Skye Blue reacts to AEW fan sign

All Elite Wrestling fans are patiently awaiting the return of Skye Blue. A "WE MISS SKYE BLUE" fan sign was spotted at ringside on Collision this past weekend, and the star herself took to X to respond to a screenshot of the fan.

"I miss wrestling [heart emoji]," Skye Blue wrote.

Blue is coming up on the anniversary of her in-ring debut. Her first match came on June 24, 2017, at Premier Pro Wrestling's PPW #149 event near Chicago. She lost to Sierra in the eight-minute opener.

