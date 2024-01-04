25-year-old star emerges victorious in AEW in-ring debut

Mariah May came out victorious in her AEW in-ring debut on Dynamite tonight, defeating Queen Aminata in a compelling match that went on for a while.

The 25-year-old came out enthusiastically as she started the match with a hard slap to her opponent. She then went on the offensive side and dominated the match with some stiff blows.

Queen Aminata was not one to back down as she got herself back into the match with a few moves. For a while, Mariah was dazed, leading to a few near falls.

May, for her part, was doing her bit to impress the AEW Women’s World Champion and her mentor, Toni Storm, who was not present at the show. Aminata then hit her opponent with a big boot, bringing her down again with a flurry of slaps.

Just as she thought she was getting her momentum back, Mariah cut her off and hit Aminata with her Mayday finisher to win the match via pinfall.

