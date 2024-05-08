25-year veteran wants to head a unique new stable in AEW (Exclusive)

A former WWE star recently talked about an idea he had about leading a new stable in AEW. The star in question, Vito LoGrasso, had been a notable name during his time in WCW.

Apart from putting on some fantastic matches, he also won the Tag Team Title twice with Johnny the Bull. He also had a stint in WWE, although he did not perform in the Stamford-based promotion for too long. The legend started wrestling in 1990 and was with WWE from 1991 to 1993 and again from 2005 to 2007. He has mostly been inactive from 2015 apart from some sporadic appearances in 2021-22.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSkripted, Vito was asked about what his plans would be if he returned to wrestling again. The veteran stated that it would be great if he could lead an Italian stable in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

"You talk about AEW with Tony Khan. Wrestling-wise, I could fit into a bunch of different spots if you wanna do hardcore, if you wanna do Tag Team. But if we started an Italian stable, it would be great, and it would be a first... If I have my choice of people to join me, you talking like, I am talking like 3 specific people." [22:29 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell if Vito will get the chance to be in AEW sometime soon.

