26-time champion challenges Kenny Omega to a match on AEW Dynamite next week

A former ROH World Tag Team Champion has challenged Kenny Omega for a bout next week on Dynamite after transitioning to a singles competitor recently. The 26-time champion in question is Kyle Fletcher.

Fletcher has had an incredibly successful career on the indie scene, winning over 20+ championships across different promotions. He also achieved success in AEW, being the former ROH World Tag Team Champion alongside his Aussie Open partner, Mark Davis.

Recently, the 24-year-old star has been evolving so well as a singles competitor, putting on good matches. This Saturday on AEW Collision, Kyle proved his mantle by overcoming the big man, Beefcake Boulder. Fletcher performed some jaw-dropping power moves during the bout as well.

Following his amazing performance this Saturday, the Aussie Open member seemed pumped up in a backstage promo. He claimed that he is coming out of the tag team shadow and is a believable singles competitor now. Fletcher eventually challenged the former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega, for a bout next week on Dynamite.

The 24-year-old also attacked Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho recently to impress Don Callis. It remains to be seen how Fletcher flares against one of the very best in the world.