26-time champion challenges Kenny Omega to a match on AEW Dynamite next week

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 15, 2023 08:43 IST
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion

A former ROH World Tag Team Champion has challenged Kenny Omega for a bout next week on Dynamite after transitioning to a singles competitor recently. The 26-time champion in question is Kyle Fletcher.

Fletcher has had an incredibly successful career on the indie scene, winning over 20+ championships across different promotions. He also achieved success in AEW, being the former ROH World Tag Team Champion alongside his Aussie Open partner, Mark Davis.

Recently, the 24-year-old star has been evolving so well as a singles competitor, putting on good matches. This Saturday on AEW Collision, Kyle proved his mantle by overcoming the big man, Beefcake Boulder. Fletcher performed some jaw-dropping power moves during the bout as well.

Following his amazing performance this Saturday, the Aussie Open member seemed pumped up in a backstage promo. He claimed that he is coming out of the tag team shadow and is a believable singles competitor now. Fletcher eventually challenged the former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega, for a bout next week on Dynamite.

The 24-year-old also attacked Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho recently to impress Don Callis. It remains to be seen how Fletcher flares against one of the very best in the world.

Edited by Neda Ali
