26-time champion will wrestle his "last match" at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW and NJPW rocked the wrestling world in 2022 by presenting Forbidden Door. The supershow in Chicago was headlined by Jon Moxley defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi for the vacant Interim AEW World Championship. They brought the show to Toronto in 2023 and Long Island in 2024, with the addition of CMLL and Stardom. Now, a major name has been booked for the 2025 special.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling will take Forbidden Door 2025 to London, featuring CMLL and Stardom, with a rumored RevPro involvement. Tanahashi had a big role at the inaugural event, and he's been rumored to play a significant role this year, as the NJPW President is in his final year as an active competitor with plans to retire on January 4, 2026, at Wrestle Kingdom 20.

The Ace of the Universe has wrestled just over a dozen matches in the UK, but now he is set to wrestle his last. New Japan has confirmed that Tanahashi will lace up his boots in England for the final time at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door IV. While no match has been announced as of this writing, the 26-time NJPW champion's recent AEW interactions were acknowledged, teasing Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly vs. five members of The Don Callis Family. Tanahashi's final match in the United States came as a loss to Konosuke Takeshita at NJPW Windy City Riot in April.

Ad

Trending

"AEW's Double or Nothing Pay Per View event on May 25 saw the sudden appearance of Hiroshi Tanahashi! In the wake of a six man tag that pit Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly against the Don Callis Family, a post-match attack saw the Family with an extreme numbers advantage. Brody King and Tomohiro Ishii would even the odds somewhat though, and then Hiroshi Tanahashi would tip things over the edge, delivering a Slingblade to Kyle Fletcher. It was on AEW Collision that Tanahashi shed a little extra light on why he had appeared. The Ace stated that Forbidden Door on August 24 in London's O2 Arena will see his final match in the UK. Who will he face on this momentous occasion?," reads NJPW's announcement.

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Forbidden Door 2025 will mark Tanahashi's fourth match at the annual AEW x NJPW event. He lost to Jon Moxley with the vacant Interim World Championship on the line in 2022, lost to then-World Champion MJF in 2023, and last year, he teamed with The Acclaimed for a loss to The Elite.

AEW Fyter Fest title match decided

All Elite Wrestling will present its sixth Fyter Fest event on June 4 at Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO. Dynamite will air live in its usual timeslot, while Collision will air right after Dynamite but on TNT. Both shows will be simulcast on Max in the United States.

Ad

International Champion Kenny Omega will represent Canada in the Fatal 4 Way title defense. He will face Mexico's Máscara Dorada, Switzerland's Claudio Castagnoli, and Brody King from the United States.

Expand Tweet

Fyter Fest will mark Omega's second title defense since dethroning Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution. He retained the title against Ricochet and Mike Bailey at Dynasty in early April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More