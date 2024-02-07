26-year-old star calls Jack Perry a "little rat" who can't get booked by Tony Khan

Jack Perry recently returned to pro wrestling after being suspended for his involvement in a backstage scuffle with CM Punk at All In 2023. However, a 26-year-old star doesn't seem pleased about his appearance in NJPW.

That name in question is NJPW star Gabriel Kidd. He is a member of Bullet Club and a former Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion. Perry recently showed up in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and is now set to compete at the promotion's Windy City Riot event.

Taking to Twitter, Gabriel Kidd recently sent a warning to Perry. The 26-year-old claimed Tony Khan didn't book the former FTW Champion in AEW, so the latter showed up in NJPW.

"And someone tell Jack Perry if he wants to get in a scrap backstage, I’ll see him in Chicago. Little rat. Can’t get booked by your own boss, so you turn up to our shows. We don’t want you, ya little t**t," Kidd posted.

Is Jack Perry set for another character change?

Jack Perry was away from AEW programming following his match against Hook at All In in 2023. During his appearance at NJPW Battle in the Valley, he seemingly tore his All Elite Wrestling contract and attacked Shota Umino.

At Battle in the Valley, Perry was sporting an armband with 'Scapegoat' written on it. Following the show, reports suggested that he had trademarked the term. This led many to believe it could all be a part of his new on-screen gimmick in NJPW. Last year, the former Jungle Boy was among the most despised heels on the AEW roster.

