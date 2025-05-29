  • home icon
  • 28-year-old star makes huge AEW Dynamite debut; teams up with Jon Moxley

By Sujay
Modified May 29, 2025 00:45 GMT
Jon Moxley is the AEW World Champion. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
A 28-year-old star made his huge AEW Dynamite debut and, in a first, teamed up with Jon Moxley. This is a feather in his cap, given that he has teamed up with the leader of the Death Riders.

Gabe Kidd showed up on Dynamite: Beach Break a few weeks ago and helped Jon Moxley defeat Samoa Joe to retain his world title. Since then, he has been on the side of the Death Riders, and a lot has been happening since then.

Just moments before Dynamite started, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to announce that Gabe Kidd will be teaming up with Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir to take on Mark Briscoe, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Willow Nightingale in a mixed trios match. This also happens to be Gabe Kidd’s AEW Dynamite debut.

However, this is not the first time he has wrestled in the company. He first wrestled in February on Collision when he took on The Butcher and defeated him convincingly. He will hope that with this match teaming up with the AEW World Champion, it can get him a lot more fame and make him a mainstay in the company, and also in the faction moving ahead.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Angana Roy
