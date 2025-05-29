28-year-old star makes huge AEW Dynamite debut; teams up with Jon Moxley

A 28-year-old star made his huge AEW Dynamite debut and, in a first, teamed up with Jon Moxley. This is a feather in his cap, given that he has teamed up with the leader of the Death Riders.
Gabe Kidd showed up on Dynamite: Beach Break a few weeks ago and helped Jon Moxley defeat Samoa Joe to retain his world title. Since then, he has been on the side of the Death Riders, and a lot has been happening since then.
Just moments before Dynamite started, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to announce that Gabe Kidd will be teaming up with Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir to take on Mark Briscoe, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Willow Nightingale in a mixed trios match. This also happens to be Gabe Kidd’s AEW Dynamite debut.
However, this is not the first time he has wrestled in the company. He first wrestled in February on Collision when he took on The Butcher and defeated him convincingly. He will hope that with this match teaming up with the AEW World Champion, it can get him a lot more fame and make him a mainstay in the company, and also in the faction moving ahead.