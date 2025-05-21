28-year-old star openly threatens AEW's locker room - "F*** every single one of them"

A 28-year-old star openly threatened the AEW locker room and blurted out some unpleasant expletives that is sure to raise the heat. It is clear that other stars will not take kindly to this.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Gabe Kidd shocked everyone when he showed up at Dynamite Beach Break to help Jon Moxley defeat Samoa Joe in a steel cage match. He has since aligned with Jon Moxley and Co. and it looks like this partnership is sure to be an unpopular one.

In a recent interview with popular wrestling personality Denise Salcedo, Gabe Kidd issued a warning to all the All Elite Wrestling stars and said:

“F*** every single one of them. F*** every single one of them. You know, they want to rep AEW and try and protect AEW? F*** them. Every single one of them. I’ll punch your jaw side, break your jaw, you know, for trying to even idealize that. Like, it’s crazy. F*** ’em.” [H/T - Ringside News]

Gabe Kidd tells that he is only in AEW to work with Jon Moxley

In the same interview, the NJPW star confirmed that he was not there to work for All Elite Wrestling. He made it clear that he was only here for one purpose and that was to work with former WWE star Jon Moxley.

“I’m not doing anything with All Elite Wrestling. I’m not collaborating. I’m not working with All Elite Wrestling. I’m working with Jon Moxley. That’s it. Clear and straight. I’m working with Jon Moxley,” he said.

That is an ominous warning if there was ever one and Jon Moxley will hope that Gabe Kidd will be a great asset to The Death Riders during his time in the company. As for the rest of the roster, they will hope to teach him a lesson for the kind of things he has spoken about them.

They will get their opportunity soon enough when they face him, along with The Death Riders, in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.

