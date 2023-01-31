29-year-old AEW star recalls advice received from Claudio Castagnoli 

AEW's Claudio Castagnoli has competed with many notable names of the industry across promotions. His expansive career has enabled him to pick up a thing or two from his diversified opponents. Recently, Willow Nightingale cited how approachable the AEW star was when she needed advice on improving her wrestling skills.

The former WWE Superstar debuted in All Elite Wrestling in June last year at the Forbidden Door event. Prior to that, he had a decade-long association with the Connecticut-based company. He formed an unlikely alliance with Sheamus and the duo called themselves 'The Bar'. They had quite an impressive run and held the WWE Tag Team titles on five occasions.

On a recent edition of The Sessions podcast, the 29-year-old discussed her trip to Tokyo Joshi Pro and how the ROH World Champion gave her feedback on methods for improvement:

"As energetic and like, bubbly as Willow the character is? I’m kind of shy. But fortunately, he has come up to me and been like ‘Is it okay if I give you some advice, or give you feedback on what I’ve seen?' Of course, please, tell me!A man " [H/T EWrestling News]

Kenny Omega named Claudio Castagnoli as his dream opponent in AEW

Kenny Omega was associated with the independent circuit for most of his wrestling career. Given his illustrious career, he crossed paths with many notable WWE names.

Claudio Castagnoli and Omega have not come face-to-face in All Elite Wrestling. However, with the uncertainty of feuds, it might come to fruition.

Recently, while speaking to Sportskeeda's own Jason Parker, The Cleaner highlighted his interest in going up against the Swiss Star:

"And for another guy, I’d say if we want to just toss in another name, who I’d love to work with, Claudio Castagnoli. Yeah, he’s another one, and even, jeez, he’s number 3, it’d be cool to wrestle Samoa Joe, probably."

@KennyOmegamanX @ClaudioCSRO Kenny Omega and Claudio Castagnoli are 1-1 in singles matches, maybe it's time to settle the score in AEW? Kenny Omega and Claudio Castagnoli are 1-1 in singles matches, maybe it's time to settle the score in AEW?👀@KennyOmegamanX @ClaudioCSRO https://t.co/HNbIL4eaAa

The duo did compete with each other during the early years of their careers in ROH.

Would you like to see Kenny Omega feud with Claudio Castagnoli in AEW? Sound off in the comments.

