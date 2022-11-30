29-year old star believes CM Punk's "old-school mentality" did not favor him in the brawl out

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has been in the news since the infamous post-All Out brawl. Brian Pillman Jr. now believes that Punk's "old-school mentality" is what led to the infamous incident.

The Second City Saint made his AEW debut in 2021 amidst a raucous ovation. He had notable feuds against the likes of Hangman Page and MJF. However, things went downhill after Punk won his second world title.

Speaking on the post-All Out media scrum, the former WWE star lambasted company Executive Vice Presidents, The Elite, and Hangman Page. Since then, he has not had any association with the promotion.

In a recent interaction with Wrestling Inc, Pillman Jr. talked about the controversial backstage fight and the different personalities involved. He noted that Punk's "old-school mentality" does not work in AEW.

"Punk's got an old-school mentality," Pillman Jr. said. "I think at the WWE, and maybe, perhaps, during those years coming up there, that would've been a solution. That would've been acceptable. Sticking up for whatever you believe in. I mean, who knows what was going through his head? Whatever. But that's just not the culture at AEW. That's not how we work. That's not how the company was founded." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Matt Gordon #ThankYouVince @LordTaker91 CM Punk is still right about one thing in that pipe bomb of is once Vince McMahon is gone from WWE, it'll be ran by doofus son in law HHH and idiotic Stephanie McMahon.

I still wished it was Shane McMahon and Nick Khan running that company over those 2 idiots. CM Punk is still right about one thing in that pipe bomb of is once Vince McMahon is gone from WWE, it'll be ran by doofus son in law HHH and idiotic Stephanie McMahon.I still wished it was Shane McMahon and Nick Khan running that company over those 2 idiots. https://t.co/GlHNTw7SNk

Eric Bischoff is convinced CM Punk will never be able to return to WWE

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff also had his say on the whole CM Punk fiasco.

During an interaction with Wrestling News, the former RAW General Manager highlighted the chances of Triple H re-signing Punk would be unlikely, adding that The Second City Saint "sh*t the bed."

"I don't think it would be. I think CM Punk sh*t the bed. When Tony Khan brought CM Punk into AEW, he still had that mystique, the pipe bomb mystique. He was this character that stood up to McMahon and then walked away. There's a rebellious quality in that character that I think the average American admires. So Punk had this mystique and still had his fan base and Tony Khan was able to take advantage of that," said Bischoff. [H/T Wrestling News]

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo

youtube.com/watch?v=ZM6TWj… Tony Khan went off on Eric Bischoff's comments regarding CM Punk being a financial flop to AEW. See the full presser here! Tony Khan went off on Eric Bischoff's comments regarding CM Punk being a financial flop to AEW. See the full presser here! youtube.com/watch?v=ZM6TWj… https://t.co/mZMhl5uwq1

The other members involved in the brawl, The Elite, made their return at Full Gear against The Death Triangle. However, there has been no official communication on AEW's behalf regarding Punk's status with the promotion.

