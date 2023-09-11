29-year-old star finally breaks silence on surprising AEW exit after 4 years

After four years of being with AEW, 29-year-old Sonny Kiss departed the company. The star will look to commence her career elsewhere. She recently took to Twitter to reflect on her journey in the promotion.

The star has been with the promotion since its first live show, which was Double or Nothing in 2019. She was part of the Casino Battle Royale but was not able to win the match. Kiss was never really seen in an important storyline and only made consistent appearances for Dark and Elevation during the rest of her time with the promotion.

On Twitter, Sonny Kiss would finally share her thoughts and address her departure from All Elite Wrestling, posting a long message and reflecting on her time with the promotion. She mentioned that despite having ten years under her belt in the industry, she was far from done and that she was now a free agent looking for the next big opportunity.

"Now that I've had time to reflect...Please read. Thank you, #AEW."

Kiss' tweet can be seen here.

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan comments on Sonny Kiss' departure from AEW

There have been several departures as of late in AEW, and Sonny Kiss was one of them. It all started when many noticed that she could not be found on the roster page until reports of her departure from the promotion were made official.

During the All Out Media Scrum last week, Tony Khan commented on the situation. He talked about how he constantly aimed never to have a situation where he would have massive layoffs, but he admitted that he could not renew everyone's contracts.

"I think I’ve done a lot to really keep the locker room stable and I have a lot of people that I not only keep under contract, but also I’ve done well to not do major mass layoffs and let 20-30 people go at a time. But I do think I can’t renew every single contract in AEW, it would be impossible, and with such a big roster and a limited amount of TV spots, I think Sonny Kiss is a great wrestler, and had a lot of potential from the very beginning of AEW, and still has a lot of potential as a wrestler, and I really like Sonny Kiss. I think Sonny Kiss could certainly be back potentially too. We’ve seen wrestlers go on and do some exciting stuff and come back, like Stu Grayson for example. So you never know what the future holds for Sonny Kiss or AEW," said Tony Khan. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether there is a way back for Kiss to AEW in the future.

What are your thoughts on Sonny Kiss' departure from the promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.