29-year-old star has five-word reaction to match with fan-favorite AEW performer speculated to re-sign with Triple H

Ever since Triple H took on WWE's leadership reins, the company has been on a streak of surprising the wrestling world with the returns of released talent. Bronson Reed made his return this week on RAW. However, fans were unhappy with the return as they looked forward to John Morrison potentially coming to The Miz's aid. Brian Pillman Jr. reacted to an image of his match with the former WWE Superstar.

Morrison first signed with WWE in 2002 following his participation in Tough Enough. A couple of years later, he debuted on WWE SmackDown alongside his then-girlfriend Melina Perez and Joey Mercury, forming the stable MNM. Over time, he went on to win the Intercontinental Championship and feud with notable names of the industry.

In his second stint with WWE, he formed an unlikely alliance with The Miz and the two were close-knit. However, they did not last long as a tag team, as the 43-year-old was released from his contract during the pandemic. After briefly competing on the independent circuit, he appeared on AEW on a few occasions under the name Johnny Elite.

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. took to Twitter to share his thoughts on his match against John Morrison, while he had him in a headlock:

"Damn this photo is sick!"

John Morrison shared a tweet following RAW overlooked by Triple H

The Miz took on Dexter Lumis in a ladder match on RAW for the bag of money which he supposedly owed the latter. This was done in a bid to hush up the planned kidnappings so he could avoid matches with Johnny Gargano.

During their match, former NXT UK Champion Bronson Reed made his unexpected return which seemingly displeased fans. They instantly took to Twitter to cite their disappointment at Triple H's decision. Shortly after, John Morrison began trending on the social media platform to which he responded:

"Heard I was trending! … what’d I miss??"

John Morrison @TheRealMorrison Heard I was trending! … what’d I miss?? Heard I was trending! … what’d I miss??

It was also reported that Triple H was bringing William Regal back to WWE next year. Additionally, it was alleged that he would be taking on the role of Vice President, however, there has been no confirmation on the designation yet.

Do you think Hunter should re-sign John Morrison to WWE? Sound off in the comments.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : Would you like to see John Morrison back in WWE? Yes No 0 votes