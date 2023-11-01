29-year-old star provides an update on contract status after AEW departure 

A former AEW Star made her debut at IMPACT Wrestling at the Call Your Shot Gauntlet on 21st October. This star was released from the AEW in September 2023. The star in question is Sonny Kiss.

Sonny Kiss was one of the more charismatic wrestlers on the Tony Khan's promotion's roster. Sonny signed with the promotion in 2019. The latter made her debut at Double or Nothing's Casino Battle Royal.

Speaking on the Women's Wrestling Talk, Sonny Kiss confirmed her current contract status with IMPACT Wrestling.

“I am not signed to IMPACT Wrestling. Let me just give that disclaimer right now. I’m open to wherever I’m supposed to be,” said Sonny Kiss. [H/T - F4Wonline]

The 29-year-old star has had two matches at IMPACT so far. The first one was at Call Your Shot Gauntlet event, and the second one was at Bound for Glory Fallout, where she lost to Trinity.

Tony Khan on why he didn't renew Sonny Kiss's AEW contract

At the 2023 All Out Media Scrum, Tony Khan announced the release of Sonny Kiss. The former star made her debut in the promotion in 2019's Double or Nothing.

When questioned regarding the release of Sonny Kiss during the All Out media scrum, Khan said that it's hard to have a big rosters with limited TV spots, and therefore he could not renew every single contract.

"I think I’ve done a lot to really keep the locker room stable, and I have a lot of people that I not only keep under contract, but also I’ve done well to not do major mass layoffs, and let 20-30 people go at a time. But I do think I can’t renew every single contract in AEW, it would be impossible, and with such a big roster and a limited amount of TV spots, I think Sonny Kiss is a great wrestler, and had a lot of potential from the very beginning of AEW," said Tony Khan.

Khan also spoke about the possibly of Sonny Kiss returning to the company in the future.

I think Sonny Kiss could certainly be back potentially too. We’ve seen wrestlers go on and do some exciting stuff, and come back, like Stu Grayson for example. So you never know what the future holds for Sonny Kiss or AEW." [H/T WrestleTalk]

It will be interesting to see how things work for 29-year-old star in IMPACT Wrestling in the future.

Do you think she will return to All Elite Wrestling in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

