29-year-old star shares a message after AEW return

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 08, 2023 09:14 IST
AEW Collision
AEW Collision is the company's new weekly show

A former IMPACT Wrestling star recently returned to AEW TV after a short break. She has now sent a message to her colleague Amanda Huber. The name in question is Kiera Hogan.

On the latest episode of Collision, Kiera Hogan took on Toni Storm. The 29-year-old signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021 after making a name for herself in IMPACT Wrestling. After a brief absence from AEW programming, she returned on the September 23, 2023, episode of the Saturday night program.

Despite a valiant effort, Hogan failed to defeat Storm on this week's show. Amanda Huber praised the upstart for her performance, and the star had a heartfelt response to her post.

"I love you so much thank you 💙💙🥹🥹," wrote Hogan.

It remains to be seen what the Tony Khan-led creative team has in store for Kiera Hogan.

Edited by Pratik Singh
