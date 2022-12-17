Create

3-time AEW World Champion seemingly takes a subtle dig at CM Punk on Rampage

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Dec 17, 2022 09:52 AM IST
CM Punk
The self-proclaimed Best in the World - CM Punk

Tonight on AEW Rampage, former World Champion Jon Moxley seemingly took a shot at the self-proclaimed Best in the World, CM Punk.

The former WWE Superstars have wrestled each other on a few occasions. Moxley's main roster debut was as part of the S.H.I.E.L.D., who were the henchmen for the Straight Edge Savior. The last time fans saw CM Punk inside the squared circle was also against the three-time AEW World Champion.

The opening match of tonight's Rampage was between Sammy Guevera and Jon Moxley. Both stars put on a tough battle. Guevera hit Moxley with his own finisher and followed it with a Moonsault but still could not get the job done.

Despite the interference of Tay Melo, the former WWE Superstar managed to clinch the victory by locking in a modified version of the cross-face.

And @JonMoxley puts @sammyguevara out after an absolute WAR!Watch #AEWRampage on TNT right now! https://t.co/DlUZgUUONK

Following the match, The Purveyor of Violence asked the wrestling world a question. "Who's the best in the World now?" This seemed like a direct shot at the self-proclaimed Best in the World CM Punk. Moxley then called out Hangman Adam Page.

An enraged #HangmanPage charges directly at @JonMoxley and takes out everyone in his path!Watch #AEWRampage on TNT right now! https://t.co/H6KjhnKXZy

Both stars began to brawl until security separated the two.

What kind of match would you like to see these two settle their differences? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...