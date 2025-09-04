3-Time WWE Champion Announces His In-Ring Return at AEW All Out 2025

AEW's next major pay-per-view, All Out, which is set to take place on September 20 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, will see the return of a three-time WWE champion to the ring. This came following recent tensions between his faction and their new rivals in All Elite Wrestling.The aforementioned star, who is also a former WWE United States Champion, is MVP. On the September 3 edition of AEW Dynamite, MVP and his Hurt Syndicate cohorts, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, were called by Ricochet and his new allies, Gates of Agony, in a backstage segment.The Future of Flight, on behalf of his unit, issued a trios match challenge to The Hurt Syndicate for AEW All Out. Later that night, Renee Paquette caught up with MVP and his teammates to get their answer. Following some heated words, The Franchise Playa accepted Ricochet's challenge for the match at All Out.This will see the return of MVP inside an All Elite Wrestling ring after almost nine months. The last time he competed as an in-ring performer in the Jacksonville-based promotion was back in January 2025 at Maximum Carnage. The Hurt Syndicate had battled Mark Briscoe and Private Party in a trios match and emerged victorious. However, MVP's most recent wrestling match took place against Al Snow at a Northeast Wrestling event in May.For most of his run in AEW, MVP has primarily served as a manager for Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. On the other hand, the recent tensions between Ricochet, The Gates of Agony, and The Hurt Syndicate have been brewing for weeks.Now, both sides will get the opportunity to settle their differences inside the squared circle at the All Out event. With the match set in stone, seeing MVP's first in-ring performance after an extended period will be interesting.