3-time WWE champion makes unexpected return at AEW Full Gear 2023

A certain former WWE Superstar has just made a surprising return tonight on AEW Full Gear. After almost a couple of months of being away from the ring, Adam Cole was in attendance to help his best friend MJF.

Tonight, on the Zero Hour Pre-Show of Full Gear, MJF teamed up with temporary tag team partner Samoa Joe to defend the ROH Tag Team titles against The Gunns. Joe would replace the Panama City Playboy as he was out for action with an ankle injury.

The AEW World Champion and the Samoan Submission Machine worked well for two men who have never tagged alongside each other. In the end, the Gunns' experience as a tag team proved to be an issue.

At one point in the match, Adam Cole made his first appearance since September. He was still on crutches, but he came out not only to distract the challengers but also to provide moral support for the Salt of the Earth.

This slight distraction opened up an opportunity for Samoa Joe to lock in the Coquina Clutch on Colten Gunn in the center of the ring. MJF held back Austin Gunn, and this resulted in a win via submission.

Although this still was not an indication he was cleared for action, Adam Cole did not hold onto his word of standing with his best friend and being there for a crucial moment.

What were your reactions to this return at AEW Full Gear? Let us know in the comments section below.

