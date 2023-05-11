3-time WWE United States Champion surprisingly returns to AEW Dynamite

In a shocking turn of events, the three-time WWE United States Champion, Miro (fka Rusev) has made a surprising return to AEW Dynamite.

During a backstage interview with renowned host Renee Paquette, Miro was welcomed back to Dynamite, and he was asked about the reason behind his return.

However, much to everyone's surprise, he refused to speak and head straight into the office of AEW president Tony Khan. This mysterious behavior has sparked curiosity among fans, leaving them wondering what plans are in store for The Redeemer.

Miro's last AEW appearance was at All Out 2022, where he triumphed alongside Darby Allin and Sting against The House Of Black. Since then, his absence has generated anticipation and speculation among fans, eagerly awaiting for his return to the promotion.

With Miro's unexpected comeback on Dynamite, the wrestling world is buzzing with excitement and anticipation. Will he pursue TNT championship? Or will he embark on a new rivalry ahead of the rumored Collision show on Saturday night? Fans can't wait to witness his next chapter unfold in the near future.

