3-time WWE World Champion suffers surprising defeat upon in-ring return on AEW Rampage

Tonight on AEW Rampage a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion shockingly suffered a loss on his in-ring return. The star is none other than Jeff Hardy.

The opening contest on the Friday Night show was The Tag Team Eliminator Battle Royal. Multiple teams took part in the match including The Jericho Appreciation Society, The Hardys, the team of The Butcher and The Blade, and many more.

This was the first match for The Charismatic Enigma in over a month. The last time he wrestled was on an episode of Dynamite in late June. Jeff Hardy teamed up with his brother in a losing effort against Austin and Colten Gunn.

Tonight, in the Battle Royal, Matt Hardy was eliminated early on in the match. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, on the other hand, managed to last longer. He played a major role in eliminating the Indian Giant Satnam Singh. Unfortunately, after taking out the One In A Billion Star, Big Bill, Brian Cage, Butcher, and The Blade all worked together and eliminated Jeff Hardy.

After the Charismatic Enigma was eliminated, only two teams remained in the match. Finally, Big Bill and Brian Cage managed to pick up the win. They will be challenging the winners of tomorrow night's AEW World Tag Team Title match between FTR and the team of former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole and MJF.

