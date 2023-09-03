3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion officially removed from AEW roster page

Former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk has been officially written off of the roster page by the Jacksonville-based promotion after getting fired.

The Internet wrestling community still can't get over the fact that CM Punk got fired by Tony Khan for his actions backstage at AEW All In. However, it is a fact that every fan has to digest. Although he had a physical altercation with Jack Perry at the Wembley show, no action against Perry has been taken as of now.

Furthermore, TK also addressed the firing before the start of Collision this week, revealing his life was in danger, and the production team was threatened as well. The action has been taken, and the higher-ups have already begun making some official decisions following Punk's firing.

Well, they started off by removing CM Punk from their database, as he could not be found on AEW's roster page anymore. The Second City Saint was written off from the roster page right after the official news of him getting fired.

This is what the roster page looks like now:

Interestingly, the Best in the World was placed next to his former friend and the man who he allegedly had real-life issues with, Colt Cabana. Only time will tell how the promotion fares without Punk in the future.

