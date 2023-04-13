2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion reportedly backstage for AEW Dynamite 

AEW Dynamite could play host to a special cameo tonight as a former WWE Champion is said to be backstage.

Fightful Select reported ahead of tonight's show that Jeff Hardy is backstage at tonight's AEW Dynamite taping, according to sources within the company. The Charismatic Enigma has been absent from the company since his arrest for a DUI charge in Florida in June last year.

Hardy was suspended without pay the following day by Tony Khan, with it stipulated that he could not return until he had finished substance abuse treatment. The report could not confirm whether he was there to appear on screen for either the live Dynamite show tonight or Rampage being taped to air on Friday night.

He could be there, similar to the likes of Thunder Rosa, to get back on the road and have meetings. Matt Hardy has recently turned on The Firm's Ethan Page, so there is room for Jeff to return in that capacity if he is ready.

The report concludes with the additional note that NJPW stars Aussie Open are also at the tapings. They have regularly wrestled for both Tony Khan's AEW and Ring of Honor promotions as of late.

