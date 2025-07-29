30-year-old AEW star shares massive good news amid absence: "Are yall ready?"

An AEW star recently joined the cast of a reality TV show, marking a massive milestone in their career. They shared this major good news through their social media handle to their fans amid their absence from programming.Kiera Hogan has been signed with AEW and ROH for the past few years. However, she has not competed in All Elite Wrestling since February 2024. While her professional wrestling career remains up in the air, she has announced that she will appear on Zeus Network's Joseline’s Cabaret Season 6.In an Instagram post, the 30-year-old star shared a trailer for the reality show along with a message for her fans. The Girl on Fire expressed her excitement through this post, while hinting at a fiery performance in the show. Joseline's Cabaret Season 6 is set to premiere on August 3, 2025, on Zeus Network.&quot;Here is the official trailer for @thezeusnetworkjoselinescabaret season 6!!! Are yall ready?! Premiering Sunday August 3rd, only on @thezeusnetwork !!&quot; she wrote.Check out Hogan's Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite her absence from All Elite Wrestling and ROH, Hogan competed on an ASE Vegas independent show in a tag team match with her partner Tasha Steelz against The King Bees in April this year. But with this massive announcement, it will be interesting to see whether a transition into acting could alter the trajectory of Kiera Hogan's career.Kiera Hogan is not the only AEW star to be featured in a high-profile acting projectA lot of stars are thriving when it comes to acting careers. Kiera Hogan recently appeared in the trailer of Joseline's Cabaret, and before her, former AEW World Champion MJF starred in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2.The Salt of the Earth played the role of Gordie Gilmore, a hockey-loving comedic character in the film. His role has been garnering a lot of attention around him, making MJF a major point of discussion among the fans recently.With his appearance, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been showing strong interest in pursuing acting as his second career. It will be fascinating to see if some more AEW stars will transition towards acting in the coming years after being inspired by MJF and Hogan.