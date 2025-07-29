  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 30-year-old AEW star shares massive good news amid absence: "Are yall ready?"

30-year-old AEW star shares massive good news amid absence: "Are yall ready?"

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:15 GMT
AEW
AEW star shares a good news [Image Credit: allelitewrestling.com

An AEW star recently joined the cast of a reality TV show, marking a massive milestone in their career. They shared this major good news through their social media handle to their fans amid their absence from programming.

Ad

Kiera Hogan has been signed with AEW and ROH for the past few years. However, she has not competed in All Elite Wrestling since February 2024. While her professional wrestling career remains up in the air, she has announced that she will appear on Zeus Network's Joseline’s Cabaret Season 6.

In an Instagram post, the 30-year-old star shared a trailer for the reality show along with a message for her fans. The Girl on Fire expressed her excitement through this post, while hinting at a fiery performance in the show. Joseline's Cabaret Season 6 is set to premiere on August 3, 2025, on Zeus Network.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Here is the official trailer for @thezeusnetworkjoselinescabaret season 6!!! Are yall ready?! Premiering Sunday August 3rd, only on @thezeusnetwork !!" she wrote.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Check out Hogan's Instagram post below:

Ad

Despite her absence from All Elite Wrestling and ROH, Hogan competed on an ASE Vegas independent show in a tag team match with her partner Tasha Steelz against The King Bees in April this year. But with this massive announcement, it will be interesting to see whether a transition into acting could alter the trajectory of Kiera Hogan's career.

Kiera Hogan is not the only AEW star to be featured in a high-profile acting project

A lot of stars are thriving when it comes to acting careers. Kiera Hogan recently appeared in the trailer of Joseline's Cabaret, and before her, former AEW World Champion MJF starred in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2.

Ad

The Salt of the Earth played the role of Gordie Gilmore, a hockey-loving comedic character in the film. His role has been garnering a lot of attention around him, making MJF a major point of discussion among the fans recently.

With his appearance, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been showing strong interest in pursuing acting as his second career. It will be fascinating to see if some more AEW stars will transition towards acting in the coming years after being inspired by MJF and Hogan.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications