30-year-old star claims Toni Storm has a "nice a**" after finally meeting in AEW

A popular 30-year-old star recently made an NSFW comment about reigning AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm after their match. The big match took place on the most recent edition of Dynamite.

Miyu Yamashita locked horns with The Timeless Superstar in a singles match last night. The 30-year-old is a popular Joshi pro wrestling star from Japan. The Women's World Title Eliminator bout turned out to be a nearly 10-minute hard-hitting encounter, with Yamashita delivering a great performance.

However, Storm managed to get the upper hand in the end and captured the win. A spot in the match that saw Miyu deliver brutal kicks on Storm's backside has gone viral, and Yamashita has now commented on it as well.

Responding to the spot on X, The Pink Striker complimented Toni's backside.

"Sure, she had a nice a**! But that doesn't matter; I'm a STRIKER!" she wrote.

The post can be viewed by clicking this LINK.

Chaos ensued after Toni Storm's match on AEW Dynamite

After Toni Storm defeated Miyu Yamashita on Dynamite, she was confronted by reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. The CEO will take on Jamie Hayter in the final of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing later this month.

Mercedes vowed to become the AEW Women's World Champion before Hayter showed up from behind and attacked her, forcing the former WWE star to run away. Furthermore, Jamie also had a face-off with The Timeless Superstar before she left.

Jamie Hayter has a history with Storm dating back to 2023, and it could factor in the potential Women's World Title match at All In 2025. On the other hand, Mercedes vs. Toni could be a big money dream match for the Texas event. Only time will tell who will end up challenging the Women's World Champion on July 12.

