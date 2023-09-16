30-year-old star is "one of the best homegrown prospects" in AEW, says Jim Ross

Jim Ross has a world of experience calling some of the most iconic matches in pro-wrestling history. He had a long-running career in WWE, before going on to call matches for Tony Khan's AEW.

Having been in the business for many decades, he is now opening up and speaking about the talent he sees in the ring. Recently, Jim Ross spoke about Darby Allin's match with Roderick Strong on Collision. Allin has gained a lot of fan following through his high-flying in-ring performances. And Jim Ross recently praised him on his "Grilling J.R." podcast.

"Earlier in the night, the Roddy Strong/Darby Allin match was nothing short of epic. He’s a fearless kid, I love him. He’s just one of the best homegrown prospects I’ve ever seen. He’s young, he’s in his mid-20s. So if he can hold up… that whole story was about his spine, his back. That’s what the announcers should be talking about because that was the whole story. Roddy Strong did a lot of creative things to focus on that body part." [H/T: Fightful]

Darby Allin, also known as The Invisible Man, has one of the most striking persona's in the world of wrestling – and has now officially impressed Jim Ross. He made his debut in the ring back in 2015, and has since wrestled in various promotions, like Evolve Wrestling, Full Impact Pro and World Wrestling Network from 2016 to 2019. He then joined AEW in 2019.

The two-time AEW TNT Champion has feuded with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Samoa Joe, Christian Cage and many others over said championship. The second time Allin held the belt was for an explosive 28 days when he defended the championship four times in a span of four weeks.

Darby Allin, praised by Jim Ross, supports 18-year-old Nick Wayne

Darby Allin had an incredible match with 18-year-old Nick Wayne in AEW's recent Grand Slam tournament. Allin defeated Wayne to move forward to the next round on AEW Dynamite. After the match, Darby Allin cut an impromptu promo with Wayne in the ring showing support for his protege:

"I think he just proved that AEW is his f***ng house."

Expand Tweet

Darby Allin and Nick Wayne have known each other for a long time. Allin and Wayne first met at Nick's father's wrestling school, the Buddy Wayne Academy. The same school that was used during a taped promo in their feud with the Mogul Embassy.

Is Darby Allin already thinking ahead, and reinforcing his friendship with Nick Wayne? Is Jim Ross correct in seeing potential in Darby? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here