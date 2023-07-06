31-year old star signed to full-time AEW contract - Reports

Diamante has reportedly inked down a full-time deal with AEW after three years of sporadic appearances in the promotion.

While she may not be a familiar name to many, the female wrestler is a well-traveled veteran in her own right. She even made an NXT appearance in March 2017 as an enhancement talent where she lost to Asuka.

Having wrestled for over 15 years, Diamante has made her presence felt in established promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and ICW. She made her All Elite debut on January 15, 2020 against Big Swole in a losing effort. Teaming with Ivelisse, she went on to win the Women's Tag Team Cup in 2020.

The 31-year-old was signed to a "tiered'' deal, where she was paid by appearance. Performing on AEW's sister brand ROH since April this year, she has bagged several impressive wins. However, if recent reports are of any indication, her big break is finally here!

As per Fightful Select (Subscription required), Diamante’s ''tier zero'' association with AEW has been upgraded to a full-time contract. She was recently included in the company’s official roster page as well. The report also indicates that while she had a working deal with Tony Khan's camp in the past, it wasn't as prominent as many others.

Diamante is in a relationship with fellow AEW star

The former IMPACT star has been in a relationship with Kiera Hogan for the past few years. The celebrated LGBTQ power couple has never shied away from expressing their affection and appreciation toward each other.

In an emotional post, the former Baddies member had some heart-warming words for her real-life partner.

"I don’t have to worry about holding back with you. I don’t feel self conscious. With you it’s not just an act. You bring out my best self and I really appreciate your company. With you I’m different. With you I’m happy. What I have with you, I don’t want that with anyone else,” read Kiera's post.

With recent additions of Taya Valkyrie and Lady Frost, the AEW Women's locker keeps getting stronger. It remains to be seen how Diamante fares in the Jacksonville-based promotion ahead.

