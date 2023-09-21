32-year-old AEW star recalls being introduced to Triple H at WWE RAW

A 32-year-old AEW star recalled being introduced to Paul "Triple H" Levesque at WWE RAW after his performance at Tryouts. The star in question is Anthony Bowens.

In his open letter to All Elite Wrestling Fans on The Players' Tribune, AEW World Trios Champion Anthony Bowens shared memories from when WWE came to New York in 2014 to scout new talent.

Bowens said he was booked for the show and, after getting rave feedback for his performance, got introduced to Triple H at RAW the following night. The 32-year-old was ecstatic and thought he might have made it to WWE.

"I got booked when they came to New York, and I won’t lie: I killed it. I got feedback like, “You did some things in there we’ll train guys 10 years before they know how to do.” I got introduced to Triple H at Raw the next night. I was texting people after, like, Damn. They’re introducing me to Hunter? This is really happening. I might have actually done it," Anthony Bowens said.

Bowens continued that he received a call for the WWE Tryouts a few months later in Ohio and was then invited to WWE Performance Centre for a few days, where he "killed it again."

"I impressed them enough to get invited to a tryout a few months later in Ohio, then impressed them enough at that tryout to get invited to the Performance Center for a few days. At the Performance Center, I killed it again. I’m not even bragging — I’ve just always been a good athlete, and the in-ring stuff always felt natural to me," added Bowens.

Anthony Bowens set to defend Trios Title at AEW Rampage Grand Slam

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Carter) and "Daddy A*s" Billy Gunn won the World Trios Champion by defeating Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews (The House of Black) at AEW All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, London.

During the recent episode of Collision, Anthony Bowens faced The Dark Order's John Silver in a singles match, in which Silver scored a victory with the help of interference by Evil Uno.

Anthony Bowens, Max Carter, and Billy Gunn trio will now defend their World titles against The Dark Order on the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage Grand Slam.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star