32-year-old star could insert himself in Jungle Boy and Hook's AEW feud, claims WWE legend 

Former WWE manager and veteran Dutch Mantell thinks absent AEW star and Hook's former partner should be inserted in his ongoing feud with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry shocked the wrestling world by turning on Hook after he failed to win the IWGP World title against Sanada at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door PPV. On the Dynamite after the show, Jack came out to explain his actions with a heel promo.

While this is just the beginning of the feud, fans are already invested in Jungle Boy's new heel character. Furthermore, Hook also needed a fresh rivalry which he seems to have gotten now.

Meanwhile, former WWE veteran Dutch Mantell thinks one more addition to the feud could be icing on the cake. While talking on his "Story Time with Dutch Mantell" podcast, the Veteran explained how the inclusion of Danhausen could enhance the feud.

"Danhausen has a unique character. I think him and Hook together were good and I think they can actally bring Danhausen in on this angle with Hook and Jungle Boy. I think he may fit in. He could try to put a spell on Jungle Boy or something. But you know there is a place and they do have a ceiling, you can't get too serious with them, because if you get serious with them, that flies in the face of their gimmick of being silly and being non-threatning and you know the women like it and the kids like it and yes there is a place for comedic wrestlers in wrestling."

Why is Danhausen off TV, and when will he return?

Danhausen has entertained the AEW fans with his comedic gimmick and look. However, he, unfortunately, tore his pec during a four-way tag team match alongside Orange Cassidy at AEW Revolution earlier this year. The 32-year-old star also took to Twitter to inform an update regarding the injury.

~When Armageddons been locked and loaded, Danhausen will come back for you~ Hello, Danhausen tore his pec at AEW Revolution.~When Armageddons been locked and loaded, Danhausen will come back for you~ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hello, Danhausen tore his pec at AEW Revolution. ~When Armageddons been locked and loaded, Danhausen will come back for you~ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/76i2d5IC1e

It's been more than 4 months, and the possible date of his return remains uncertain. Nonetheless, Hook's former partner could rejoin him upon his potential return to help him in the feud against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.

Meanwhile, fans should stay tuned with all the latest rumors and reports to stay updated regarding the return of Kid Gorgeous on AEW. Moreover, it remains to be seen what role will be given to him if he manages to return sooner rather than later.

