32-year-old star makes AEW in-ring debut at Fyter Fest 2025

A recently signed AEW star made a blockbuster debut on tonight's Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite. Thekla, a former STARDOM star, made a huge statement on last week's flagship show.
The Toxic Spider has the reputation of being one of the most dangerous female names in the pro wrestling industry. She was one of the top stars in STARDOM too and was signed by AEW after she became a free agent.
Last week, Thekla attacked Jamie Hayter, who was coming off a huge loss against Mercedes Mone at Double or Nothing. While the former AEW Women's World Champion was talking about her defeat, the Toxic Spider knocked out Hayter. Tonight, she made her in-ring debut against Lady Frost.
The 32-year-old star showcased her agility and versatility in the contest. After dominating the entire match, she finished the contest after making her opponent submit.
Even after the win, Thekla continued to attack Frost before Queen Aminata made the save for the defeated star. Fans were seemingly impressed by the impactful debut of the Toxic Spider.
Following their interaction, Queen Aminata challenged Thekla to a one-on-one contest and the duo could probably face each other next week. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top between the two stars.