32-year-old star sends an emotional message to Billy Gunn after apparent retirement on AEW Collision

Billy Gunn teased his retirement on the recent episode of AEW Collision after the House of Black successfully defended their World Trios Championship against The Acclaimed. Billy's son and fellow star, Colten Gunn, has now reacted to the former hinting at his retirement.

While the House of Black dominated the bout and scored the win, the post-match angle grabbed many eyeballs. Before leaving the ring, Malakai Black came close to Billy and whispered something. This was followed by the veteran taking off his boots and leaving them in the ring. The gesture is considered a symbol of retirement in the pro wrestling world.

Following the show, wrestlers and fans took to Twitter to react to Billy Gunn's retirement tease. Colten Gunn, who has not been on the best terms with his father, also thanked him for his contributions to the business. The 32-year-old tweeted an old picture of him with his father and brother from their time as an on-screen trio. In the post's caption, the Bullet Club Gold member wrote:

"We aren’t on the best terms right now, but thank you….no other words need to be said."

Colten Gunn was previously a part of the Gunn Club in AEW alongside his brother, Austin Gunn, and father, Billy Gunn. However, the young duo betrayed their father and turned heel.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the retirement tease from the 59-year-old might be a part of a storyline. It will be interesting to see what's next for the WWE Hall of Famer in the pro wrestling world.

Billy Gunn is a former WWE Superstar and WWE Hall of Famer

During his storied career, Billy has worked in many wrestling companies worldwide, but he is best remembered for being one-half of the New Age Outlaws with Road Dogg in WWE.

He held the tag team title on multiple occasions in WWE. Besides enjoying a successful run as a tag team wrestler in the Stamford-based company, Gunn also made waves as a singles competitor, securing the Hardcore and Intercontinental Championships.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a part of D-Generation X, alongside Road Dogg, Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna, and Shawn Michaels.

