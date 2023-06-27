32-year wrestling veteran's jaw got hurt and could barely eat after AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II 

Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima went to war with CM Punk at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door on June 25th. The match was so brutal that he could barely eat following that.

Kojima and Punk wrestled in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Forbidden Door, with the former AEW World Champion getting the win after hitting the GTS.

However, the aftermath of the final GTS delivered by CM Punk hurt Kojima both physically and emotionally. Later on, Kojima took to Twitter to say that his jaw hurt so badly that he wasn't able to eat the assortment of bread he was given backstage by the AEW staff.

小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 @cozy_lariat



However, when I received the GTS, my jaw hurt and I could barely eat.



。 I was very happy to receive the bread as a gift.However, when I received the GTS, my jaw hurt and I could barely eat. I was very happy to receive the bread as a gift. However, when I received the GTS, my jaw hurt and I could barely eat.😢🍞💔。 https://t.co/14OMPFCFY2

"I was very happy to receive the bread as a gift. However when I received the GTS, my jaw hurt and I could barely eat," tweeted @cozy_lariat

Kojima is known for his love for bread, so the fact that Punk took away his ability to eat his favorite food must have been devastating for the Japanese legend.

CM Punk probably didn't care, as his attention will now turn to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, where he will face either Roderick Strong or Samoa Joe.

CM Punk gave a shout-out to one of his closest friends at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Speaking of Samoa Joe, back in 2005, Joe and CM Punk took part in the Ring of Honor "Straight Shootin'" series, where they sat down and told some behind-the-scenes stories.

One of those stories involved Punk pretending to be former ROH World Champion Homicide over the phone with the then-booker Gabe Sapolsky, where Punk (as Homicide) informed Gabe that he was pulling out of a scheduled match with Satoshi Kojima.

During his match at Forbidden Door, Punk cornered the Japanese legend and started screaming "KOJIMA" and LARIAT" directly to the camera. This was a shout-out to Homicide as the former AEW World Champion can be heard saying, "That was for you, D."

Homicide must have been proud of CM Punk due to the fact that Punk won his match against Kojima, something Homicide wasn't able to do when they crossed paths back at the 2003 ROH Final Battle event.

Did you catch this reference? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes