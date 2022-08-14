"When are you going to give this dream up?" - 33 year-old star details discussion with WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page on signing with AEW

AEW star Anthony Ogogo has shed light on which WWE Hall of Famer convinced him to get into professional wrestling.

Prior to plying his trade as a pro-wrestler, Ogogo was a boxer. However, he had a brief run of three years from 2013 to 2016 as a boxer and holds a bronze medal in the middleweight division at the 2012 Olympics as an amateur. He retired from the sport due to blindness in 2019.

Speaking during a new interview with Chris Van Villet, the AEW star professed that it was DDP who was hell bent on getting him into the wrestling industry.

"He said ‘Listen, when are you going to give this dream up? It’s not happening for you. I can make one phone call and make you a wrestler today.’ That was the only argument that me and Dallas ever had. I snapped at him and said ‘F*cking hell! I need everyone that I love and respect to be on my f*cking side now. I can not have you dangling the carrot over here. I have got the blinders on.’ We had an argument and I said to him ‘Don’t mention this to me ever again.’ He said ‘I get it.’" (H/T - ITR)

Anthony Ogogo @AnthonyOgogo



A lifetime of hard work culminating in an emotional, magical & traumatising 17 days.



Professional celebration, personal tragedy, every emotion experienced.



Life has never been the same



(That beautiful commentary from Jim & Richie 🥲) Wow, 10yrs since the Olympics Games.A lifetime of hard work culminating in an emotional, magical & traumatising 17 days.Professional celebration, personal tragedy, every emotion experienced.Life has never been the same(That beautiful commentary from Jim & Richie 🥲) Wow, 10yrs since the Olympics Games.A lifetime of hard work culminating in an emotional, magical & traumatising 17 days.Professional celebration, personal tragedy, every emotion experienced.Life has never been the same 🇬🇧❤️(That beautiful commentary from Jim & Richie 🥲) https://t.co/hFnKvsOTrh

AEW star Anthony Ogogo revealed the only argument he and DDP ever had

Anthony Ogogo @AnthonyOgogo

-AEW Interim World Title Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs Mance Warner

-Friday Night Street Fight: Keith Lee + Swerve v Tony Nese & Josh Woods

-In Ring Debut of Madison Rayne v Leila Grey w/ Stokely Hathaway #AEWRampage is LIVE TONIGHT at 10pm ET/9pm CT & 10pm PT on TNT!-AEW Interim World Title Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs Mance Warner-Friday Night Street Fight: Keith Lee + Swerve v Tony Nese & Josh Woods-In Ring Debut of Madison Rayne v Leila Grey w/ Stokely Hathaway #AEWRampage is LIVE TONIGHT at 10pm ET/9pm CT & 10pm PT on TNT!-AEW Interim World Title Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs Mance Warner-Friday Night Street Fight: Keith Lee + Swerve v Tony Nese & Josh Woods-In Ring Debut of Madison Rayne v Leila Grey w/ Stokely Hathaway https://t.co/VLLVSu668S

The 33-year-old further detailed his time with DDP as best mates.

In the same interview, Ogogo explained that the former WWE star installed the idea of becoming a wrestler into his head.

"So I reached out to him [DDP] and he got back to me and we became best mates. I had 9 surgeries on my eye in 3 years, 4 in America. Every surgery I had in the USA I would come over early and stay over in Atlanta and we would hang out together. We would do yoga together and hang out together, and he said ‘Have you ever thought of being a wrestler.’ I said ‘Dallas I am honoured.’ He said ‘You can talk, you got the look, you are athletic. I think you can do this.’" (H/T - ITR)

Ogogo joined AEW in 2019, which was the founding year of the promotion.

What did you make of his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion so far? Sound off in the comments section below!

